Hanoi (VNA) - The National Credit Information Centre of Vietnam (CIC) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has officially launched a portal connecting borrowers and credit institutions.



Through the portal, borrowers can easily choose credit packages and register loan needs at the appropriate credit institutions, saving travel costs and time when using banking services.



The borrower connection portal is also aimed at improving the transparency of credit information. Borrowers are allowed to view their own credit information and credit scores to monitor their credit levels as well as prevent fraud.



In addition, customers will be advised by CIC on how to improve their credit scores and access credit at credit institutions.



Credit institutions participating in the portal are introducing credit packages and preferential policies for customers. They will be able to use the platform to approach borrowers, reduce the time and cost of finding and selecting customers and ensure openness and transparency.



According to CIC’s General Director Do Hoang Phong, CIC provides guidance and solutions on its website and through its smartphone application "CIC Credit Connect - Connecting loan needs".



At the launch ceremony for the platform, SBV’s Deputy Governor Nguyen Kim Anh said the move showed CIC has applied new technologies to help borrowers and credit institutions.



Anh said CIC needs to improve the features of the portal, focusing on convenience for customers when registering online and ensuring the safety and confidentiality of their information.



Credit institutions must coordinate with CIC to introduce and regularly update credit packages, serve the needs of customers and give feedback to CIC to improve and develop the portal, Anh added.-VNA