Interface of the portal (Photo: Screenshot)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Nepal Friendship Association held a ceremony on July 14 to debut its portal.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the association Maj. Gen Bui Thanh Ha said it will post information about the association’s activities, popularise the images, articles and information about Vietnam to the people of Nepal, the internal and external policies of the Vietnamese Party and State, and the friendship between the two peoples. It will also publish images of Nepal's landscapes and its people to give the Vietnamese people an insight into the country.

The portal also serves as a platform to connect members of the association, he said.

At the debut ceremony (Photo: thoidai.com.vn)

Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), said it is the third portal of VUFO at the central level, contributing to its communication and information dissemination efforts.

She wished that the portal will ensure contents in line with regulations and connect with VUFO’s portal, thus bringing more information on Vietnam to friends around the world./.