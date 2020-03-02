Business Samsung builds 220 million USD R&D centre in Vietnam Samsung Vietnam has announced the commencement of construction on a new 220 million USD research and development (R&D) centre in Vietnam, with completion scheduled for late 2022.

Business Credit institutions boost support for clients affected by COVID-19 Credit institutions have so far supported more than 44,000 clients affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, and assistance will continue in the time ahead, heard a meeting between the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and those organisations in Hanoi on March 2.

Business HCM City a fertile land for start-ups Ho Chi Minh City is implementing programmes meant to create a launch pad for start-ups and offer favourable conditions for new companies to develop.

Business HCM City: February retail sales, service revenue drop Total retail sales of goods and service revenue in Ho Chi Minh City approximated 239.27 trillion VND (10.4 billion USD) in February, down 5.4 percent month on month but up 11.2 percent year on year.