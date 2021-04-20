Culture - Sports Around 300-kg bronze drum being made to mark national elections A fire-lighting ritual was held for making a up-to-300-kg bronze drum by the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences (VAHS) in Dong Don district, the north-central province of Thanh Hoa on April 18.

Culture - Sports Seventh Japan-Vietnam Festival opens in HCM City The seventh Japan-Vietnam Festival (JVF) opened at the September 23 Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 on April 17 with a host of activities.

Culture - Sports Activities held to commemorate legendary ancestors of Vietnam The administration of northern Phu Tho province held ceremonies on April 17 to commemorate the legendary ancestors of Vietnam, Father Lac Long Quan and Mother Au Co.