Portrait of coach Park Hang-seo fetches 12,000 USD for charity
A portrait of national football team coach Park Hang-seo has been sold for 12,000 USD during an auction at Chon Auction House in Hanoi, with the entire sum going to charity.
(Source: vietnamnet.vn)
Nguyen Phan Huy Khoi, the buyer of the painting, also donated an extra 9,500 for charity.
Entitled "Nguoi Thay Cua Toi" (My Teacher), the oil painting was finished last December by artist Tran The Vinh before the Vietnamese team entered the final of the AFF Championship.
Vinh said he had read a lot about the Korean coach and decided to paint him with his his hand on his chest and singing the Vietnamese national anthem. The red colour behind him evokes Vietnamese national flag.
“I think the image thoroughly expresses the strong temper, courage and sense of responsibility of the Korean coach. I painted with my affection and respect for teacher Park,” Vinh said.
In an auction held last year on December 30, the painting's starting was bought by Swisstouches La Luna Resort Nha Trang for 10,500 USD, all of which also went to charity.
Swisstouches La Luna Resort Nha Trang decided to auction the painting to raise more funds for charity. It was sold to Nguyen Phan Huy Khoi, chairman of Bao Ninh Investment Co., Ltd. and all the money fetched from the auction, in addition to Khoi’s additional donation, will be donated to the Vietnam Heart Fund of Vietnam Television Station.
Khoi expressed his happiness for having won the painting and his family’s wish to support those less fortunate in society by donating to the Vietnam Heart Fund.
Artist Tran The Vinh was born in 1986 in the central province of Quang Trị. A graduate of Hue Fine Arts University, he opened his first solo exhibition Untitled in 2012. He won the Dogma Award for Self-portrait in 2013.
Under the guidance of coach Park, Vietnamese football teams have obtained many achievements, including winning the championship of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, finished second at the AFC U23 Championships in 2018 and winning the Southeast Asian Games earlier this month./.