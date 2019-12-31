Culture - Sports Vietnam promotes tourism at Indonesia’s festival A Vietnamese delegation joined the Denpasar Festival 2019 on Bali tourist island of Indonesia on December 28-30 to promote Vietnam’s tourism, investment and trade.

Culture - Sports Special concert combines rock and symphony A special art programme named "Rock Symphony - We are the champions" will take place on January 9 - 10, 2020 at the Hanoi Opera House, according to the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre (VNOB).