Business Petrovietnam fulfils annual budget contribution target five months early The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam)’s contributions to the State budget has reached this year’s target five months ahead of scheduled.

Business Vietnam, UK eye stronger economic, trade cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and British Minister of State for International Trade Nigel Huddleston co-chaired the 13th meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic and Trade Cooperation between Vietnam and the UK (JETCO 13) on August 24 in Hanoi.

Business Vietnam Airlines to offer promotions at ITE HCMC 2023 The Vietnam Airlines will offer flight promotions at the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023) which is scheduled from September 7-9 in Ho Chi Minh City.