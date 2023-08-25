Ports log nearly 60,000 vessel throughput in 7 months
Vietnamese ports handled a total of 59,338 vessels between January and July, an annual decrease of 3%, reported the Vietnam Maritime Administration.
Super container ship M/V OOCL SPAIN at Gemalink port, Cai Mep-Thi Vai port cluster, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese ports handled a total of 59,338 vessels between January and July, an annual decrease of 3%, reported the Vietnam Maritime Administration.
Of the total volume, there were 26,973 foreign and 32,365 domestic ships, down 5% and 2% year-on-year, respectively.
In July alone, the vessel throughput marked an annual rise of 21% to hit 10,770, including 4,940 of foreign nationals.
As a result, the amount of goods handled at ports in the month reached 70.8 million tonnes, up 15% annually, with container cargo volume increasing by 6% to top 22 million tonnes./.