Business Hai Phong aims to become an international logistics centre The northern city of Hai Phong aims to become a regional and international logistics centre due to its many advantages as a transportation hub for all five types of traffic, including sea, road, air, railway, and inland waterways.

Business 1,600 more cooperatives to be formed this year The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is planning to establish 1,600 new cooperatives this year, bringing the total to 22,500.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,608 VND/USD on January 27, the first working day after the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, up 3 VND from the last working day before Tet (January 19).

Business Retail market predicted to bustle in 2023 Although 2023 is forecast to see many difficulties, experts expect this is a recovery year of the retail sector after COVID-19 pandemic as there are many signs showing the return of investors and higher demands.