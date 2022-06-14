Postage stamps featuring sea birds to be issued
Birds of Vietnamese seas and islands are featured on a set of postage stamps to be issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications.
The set of stamps featuring sea birds (Photo: vnpost.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Birds of Vietnamese seas and islands are featured on a set of postage stamps to be issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications.
The birds comprise Thalasseus bergii (Lichtenstein, 1823), Gallicrex cinerea (Gmelin, 1789), Arenaria interpres (Linnaeus, 1758), Tringa brevipes (Vieillot, 1816) and Sula sula (Linnaeus, 1766).
The set of stamps is intended to promote the land and people of Vietnam, as well as the country’s conservation of maritime biodiversity.
It is scheduled to debut within the framework of the Vietnam Stamp Exhibition 2022 (Vietstampex 2022) on June 24, and to be available on postal services until the end of 2023.
This is the third of its kind themed Vietnam’s seas and islands, following others featuring sea creatures, and Vietnamese coast guard ships./.