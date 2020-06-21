At a job fair (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – A number of firms in Ho Chi Minh City are planning to reboot production and trade as well as recruit more workers after COVID-19 has been under control.



On June 26, the Youth Employment Services (YES) Centre and the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City will hold a recruitment festival, with 80 domestic and foreign enterprises along with 4,000 students taking part, giving them job offers in information technology, mechanical engineering, automobiles, electronics, environment, construction, economy-finance, and hospitality services, among others.



The Saigon Hi-Tech Park Training Centre also plans to hold the first employment festival on June 27, making it easier for businesses to seek suitable workers.



It will also partner with firms to offer short-term training courses at low cost, thus equipping workers with basic expertise before they are officially hired.



Also in June, the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Services Centre (ESC) launched the second job transaction floor on its portal http://vieclamhcm.net with over 1,000 offers of average salaries of 7-10 million VND (300 – 430 USD) per month.



ESC Director Le Thi Kieu Phuong said job seekers will have chances to receive free job recommendations or be invited to interviews when necessary./.