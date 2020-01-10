Poster contest on Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship launched
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched on January 10 a propaganda poster contest on Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship.
Vietnamese leaders join ASEAN flag-raising ceremony in January (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched on January 10 a propaganda poster contest on Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship.
The contest is open for professional and amateur painters, Vietnamese citizens, and overseas Vietnamese.
Entries must measure 54cm by 79cm, be created recently, and haven’t been sent to other contests or distributed in any forms.
They must use the logo of ASEAN Vietnam 2020 and the slogan popularising the ASEAN Chairmanship Year provided by the organising board. Words on the entries must be written in Vietnamese and English.
Each contestant can submit one or many entries to the competition and send them to the ministry’s department of grassroots culture on February 28 at the latest.
Deputy Director of the department Vu Viet Dung said 2020 is an important year for ASEAN as the bloc will have a mid-term review of the implementation of the blueprints for building the ASEAN Community in 2015-2025. Besides, it also marks Vietnam’s 25-year membership of the bloc.
During the year, Vietnam will chair, coordinate and organise about 300 meetings and activities, which will also help promote the country’s multilateral diplomacy, popularise its land, people and reform achievements, and highlight its role in the region and the world.
He noted the contest aims to raise public awareness of ASEAN, leave a good impression of Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship on international friends, and popularise Vietnam’s image as a country of reforms, dynamic development and huge potential for cooperation in various fields./.
The contest is open for professional and amateur painters, Vietnamese citizens, and overseas Vietnamese.
Entries must measure 54cm by 79cm, be created recently, and haven’t been sent to other contests or distributed in any forms.
They must use the logo of ASEAN Vietnam 2020 and the slogan popularising the ASEAN Chairmanship Year provided by the organising board. Words on the entries must be written in Vietnamese and English.
Each contestant can submit one or many entries to the competition and send them to the ministry’s department of grassroots culture on February 28 at the latest.
Deputy Director of the department Vu Viet Dung said 2020 is an important year for ASEAN as the bloc will have a mid-term review of the implementation of the blueprints for building the ASEAN Community in 2015-2025. Besides, it also marks Vietnam’s 25-year membership of the bloc.
During the year, Vietnam will chair, coordinate and organise about 300 meetings and activities, which will also help promote the country’s multilateral diplomacy, popularise its land, people and reform achievements, and highlight its role in the region and the world.
He noted the contest aims to raise public awareness of ASEAN, leave a good impression of Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship on international friends, and popularise Vietnam’s image as a country of reforms, dynamic development and huge potential for cooperation in various fields./.