ASEAN FTA to facilitate ASEAN – Hong Kong goods flow The Vietnamese Government has issued a decree on Vietnam’s special preferential import tariffs for the implementation of the ASEAN-Hong Kong (China) Free Trade Agreement (AHKFTA) in the 2019-2020.

Business High-level symposium talks intra-ASEAN trade Delegates at a high-level symposium in Hanoi on January 10 shared their views on the significance of enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and investment for a cohesive and responsive grouping.

World Vietnam hosts first meeting of CPR to ASEAN in 2020 The first meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR) to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020 was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 9.