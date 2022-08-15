Politics Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with Qatar in multiple areas Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Qatar step up investment cooperation with Vietnam in infrastructure development, oil, renewable energy, green technology and digital transformation while hosting visiting Qatari Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on August 15.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 15.

Politics Association of Vietnamese in Malta established The Association of Vietnamese in Malta has freshly been set up, representing the community of about 400 people.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays tributes to President Ho Chi Minh President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s temple at Ba Vi Mountain in the outskirt of Hanoi on August 14, on the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s 53rd death anniversary and the 53 years of implementing his testament.