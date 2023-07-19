Hanoi (VNA) - The upcoming Vietnam visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is very important, the Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam told the Vietnam News Agency.



The visit, which will be on July 20-21, is the PM’s inaugural trip to Vietnam, taking place in the time the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of their bilateral relations (March 31, 1973-2023), Ambassador Dato Tan Yang Thai said, stressing this is also an important point.





Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato Tan Yang Thai (Photo: VNA)

"I hope this visit will be able to further spur the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in terms of economies because there's so much work that could be done and could cooperate for the beneficial of both countries," the diplomat said.



PM Anwar will be accompanied by officials in charge of economics and many businessmen of Malaysia, he said, adding this is the opportunity for the Malaysian delegation to learn more about Vietnam’s actual economic development, and what further cooperation the two countries could achieve.



According to the Ambassador, more and more Malaysian companies will come to Vietnam and look for business opportunities. Malaysia also welcomes Vietnamese investors to the country as Vietnam, with a rapid economic development and big goups such as Vingroup, also has capacity to invest in other countries.

Among sectors where the two sides can cooperate in the coming time, Halal market is of great potential, the Ambassador suggested. During a business forum scheduled to be held as part of the PM’s visit, concerned companies in Vietnam will have the chance to have an insight into the concept of Halal, he noted.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on May 10 on the occasion of their attendance at the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Lubuan Bajo, Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Also in the interview, the diplomat shared what has impressed him during his first months in Vietnam. Among others are the local cuisine and Hoi An ancient town. The Ambassador, who loves studying history, said he saw many similarities between Hoi An and Malacca of Malaysia. He said he will try to further connect the two ancient cities, such as building a “sister city” relationship, during his tenure./.

Vietnam - Malaysia trade relations (Photo: VNA)

