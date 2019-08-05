Aircraft of Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific. (Photo: VNA)



– National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has warned of possible disruptions of flights from/to Hong Kong International Airport in the wake of demonstrations in Hong Kong (China) going on since last month.According to Vietnam Airlines, its flights from/to Hong Kong International Airport on August 5 will be delayed and disruptions are also expected for connecting flights at the airport.Jetstar Pacific, a budget subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, had to cancel four flights from Hanoi and Da Nang to Hong Kong in the morning of August 5. Affected passengers will be booked on the flights on the same route free of charge the following days.Vietnam Airlines recommended flyers who plan to travel long-haul via Hong Kong International Airport on August 5 to contact the carrier’s ticket offices and booking agencies for latest updates and necessary support.Those in Hong Kong are advised to arrive three hours earlier than the scheduled departure time for their flights given the risk of disruption. Passengers who plan to travel to Hong Kong in the future should closely monitor the situation. –VNA