The poverty rate in Moc Chau district, Son La province has been reduced by 1.97 percent compared to last year’s 8.5 percent. The reduction is a result of local authorities’ drastic measures, including the classification of poor households into six different groups to provide assistance.

There are 38 out of 82 Moc Chau households which have now successfully borrowed land for production in a total area of 14ha. Another 46 out of 71 households have been instructed with necessary procedures for land use certificate issuance. The district aims to reduce poverty rate to 5 percent by 2020. –VNA

The district’s six categories for poor households consist of those without production land; those in need of land use certifications; those in need of loans for production; unemployed poor households; those in need of learning farming models; and poor households with high chances of escaping poverty.