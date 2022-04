Business Vietnam Railways to reduce subsidiaries under restructuring plan The Prime Minister has approved the restructuring of Vietnam Railways (VNR) to reduce the number of its subsidiaries.

Business Vietnamese exporters to be given advice on ways to access Swiss market Regulations and standards regarding export of processed products to Switzerland will be introduced at a consultation to be held by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on April 20.

Business Tra fish production, exports surge Vietnam’s tra (pangasius) fish sector is seeing a strong recovery after three years of gloom.

Videos Q1 foreign investment into real estate increases Foreign investment poured into real estate hit almost 2.7 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, outpacing the figure of the entire 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.