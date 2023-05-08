Business Petrovietnam seeks measures to restart Long Phu 1 Thermal power project The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and contractors are discussing measures to restart Long Phu 1 thermal power project that has been postponed since 2019.

ASEAN Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN's economic priorities: ASEAN-BAC leader Vietnam has made positive contributions to materialising economic priorities of ASEAN in 2023, Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council 2023 (ASEAN-BAC) Arsjad Rasjid said in a recent media interview ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit slated for May 9-11 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.