Business Bubs Australia ready to put milk products on sale in Vietnam The formula milk company Bubs Australia announced on November 11 that it had reached an agreement with Vietnam TVV Service and Trading Co., Ltd. to distribute its formula milk products for children in Vietnam via the mother and baby store chain BiboMart JS Company.

Business Prime Minister greets RoK financial group’s leader The Vietnamese Government will create the most favourable conditions for firms from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to operate successfully in Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 11.

Business Rooftop solar power becomes increasingly popular in Dong Nai More and more households and commercial establishments in the southern province of Dong Nai are installing rooftop solar panels to generate electricity for their own use and to sell the surplus to the local utility.

Business Vietnam wants to learn from Japan’s multi-service cooperatives President of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) Nguyen Ngoc Bao has asked Japan to help Vietnam develop multi-service cooperatives which have proved successful in Japan.