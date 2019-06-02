The People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang on June 2 holds a ceremony to launch the “Action month for environment”. (Source: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

– The People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang on June 2 held a ceremony to launch the “Action month for environment” with the theme of “Air pollution and our acts”, in response to the World Environment Day (June 5).Speaking at the ceremony with the participation of over 600 people in Hoa Vang district, Vice Chairman of the Hoa Vang People’s Committee Dang Phu Hanh announced that the environmental protection work in the locality over the recent past has reaped positive outcomes, evidenced by the participation of economic, social and political organisations as well as the community. However, the population rise, the urbanization and the rapid economic structure shift have led to Hoa Vang’s exposure to pollution challenges.In the time to come, the district will focus efforts on improving the quality of the air environment and perfecting the urban and rural infrastructure, along with the intensification of environment protection movements.Under a plan of the municipal People’s Committee, the action month for the environment will last through July 31 with various activities which will create a chance for voluntary organisations and environment clubs to continue multiply the model all over the city.-VNA