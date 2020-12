Minister of Public Security General To Lam suggested the Government apply measures to prevent people illegally returning to Vietnam given the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic.At an online conference between the Government and localities on December 29, Lam stressed that the desire among Vietnamese expatriates to return to the homeland is particularly high as the Lunar New Year (Tet) approaches.Though the Government has brought home some 70,000 Vietnamese nationals from abroad, a large number who work in neighbouring countries such as China, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, also want to return.Thousands of illegal border crossings have been documented since the start of the year, putting pressure on authorities at the local level.“We are trying hard to handle unlawful returns,” Lam said. “A lack of effective measures would have a critical impact on pandemic prevention, social security, and economic development, especially during the Tet holiday.”Lam also told the participants that the number of criminal offences in 2020 fell 6.8 percent year-on-year to around 50,000 cases, adding that his ministry will work to reduce case numbers by at least 5 percent in 2021.