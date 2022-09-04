Culture - Sports BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 closes The BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022, part of the Asian Development Tour (ADT), closed in central Da Nang city on September 2 after three days of competition.

Culture - Sports Preserving Dong Ngu water puppetry With passion, enthusiasm, and a great deal of effort, local people in the Dong Ngu water puppetry village in Ngu Thai commune, Thuan Thanh district, in Bac Ninh province have sought a way to revive its glory days and reaffirm the vitality of their ancestors’ age-old practice.