World Vietnamese nationals account largest proportion of Japan’s foreign worker population Vietnamese nationals account for 25.4% of the total 1.82 million foreign workers who were working in Japan as of the end of October last year, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW).

World Thailand maintains 2023 growth outlook at 3.8% A rebound in tourism and domestic demand are factors that make Thailand maintain its economic growth outlook for 2023 at 3.8%, according to the Ministry of Finance.

World Thailand: Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mangoes registered as GI product The Ministry of Commerce has announced the registration of Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mangoes from Phitsanulok province as a new geographical indication (GI) product.

ASEAN EU to focus on deepening economic ties with ASEAN: diplomat Strengthening the connectivity between the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and deepening the bilateral economic ties will be one of the priorities of the 27-member union this year, according to EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans.