Prague workshop talks wildlife conservation
Regulations on the transportation of products made from rare plants and animals to the Czech Republic and the EU were under focus at a workshop in Prague on October 26.
Some products with their origin subject to warnings by Czech authorities displayed at the workshop. (Photo: VNA)Prague (VNA) – Regulations on the transportation of products made from rare plants and animals to the Czech Republic and the EU were under focus at a workshop in Prague on October 26.
At the event co-held by the Czech Ministry of the Environment and the Czech - Vietnam education centre in Prague, the Customs Administration of the Czech Republic detailed regulations on goods hailing from Vietnam.
Accordingly, the Czech Republic has tightened control of goods, gifts, food, nutritional supplements, and traditional medicine made from rare animals and plants brought into the European country.
In his opening remarks, Czech Deputy Minister of the Environment Vladimir Dolejsky said the event aimed to gain an insight into the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) so as to help improve public awareness of environmental protection and rare animal conservation.
Speakers held that many wild and rare species have become extinct in the nature or are currently on the brink of extinction as a result of climate change, habitat loss, and especially poaching and trafficking.
They noted each wildlife species is a contribution to biodiversity and natural balance, thereby helping to prevent natural disasters. The disappearance of a species will break the balance of nature and lead to subsequent impacts on other species, including humans.
Participants proposed several solutions for conserving endangered species and biodiversity, including preventing wildlife trafficking and minimising human-caused environmental destruction./.