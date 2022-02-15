Vientiane (VNA) – A prayer for peace for Vietnamese expats living, working and studying in Laos was held at the Phat Tich pagoda in Vientiane on February 15 (the 15th day of the first lunar month).



Participants prayed for a happy New Year and good health for their families and other loved ones, and development and prosperity for the homeland.



Venerable Thich Minh Quang, head of the coordinating board of Buddhism in Laos and head monk of the Pagoda, urged Vietnamese monks, nuns and followers in Vientiane to further promote unity.



At the event, donors presented 150 gift packages to disadvantaged OVs in Vientiane on the occasion of the Lunar New Year festival.



Inaugurated in 2010, Phat Tich pagoda is among the popular destinations for OVs in Laos with architectural style imbued with Vietnamese spirituality. It offers them a spring atmosphere like in their homeland.



It not only serves the demand for religious practice of Vietnamese expats, but also contributes to preserving and promoting Vietnam’s culture identities and values in the host country./.