To fully re-enact the traditional ritual, Opech village mobilised all of the local community. From the costumes to the Yang god offering and traditional dishes, everyone paid major attention to the details and the history.



At midday, the shaman began reciting the vow inviting the gods to give their blessings to local people and for them to seek protection from the Yang god.



The Yang ritual has been re-enacted with its original features, which date back thousands of years.



Through the act of re-enacting the original praying for rain ritual, the Jrai ethnic minority people have the chance to meet others and create a bond within the community, while teaching the younger generation about traditional values./.

VNA