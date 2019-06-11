Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. (Source: VNA/Xinhua)

– General Payut Chan-o-cha was royally endorsed for his second term as prime minister of Thailand in a ceremony at Government House on June 11.The Royal Command was delivered by the House of Representatives’s Secretary-General Sorasak Pienwet.After receiving his endorsement, Prayut expressed his gratitude to the Thai King and promised to maintain high ethical standards. He also thanked the Parliament and the public for support.The endorsement came six days after Prayut, as a Phalang Pracharat Party candidate, was voted in as PM at Parliament.A total of 500 MPs and senators voted Prayut for prime minister, compared to 244 votes for Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.Thailand’s new Cabinet is expected to be announced this month.-VNA