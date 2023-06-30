An original issue of the "Pravda" newspaper released on January 27, 1924 is handed over to representatives of Archives Department of the Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in an event held in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 29. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – An original issue of the "Pravda" newspaper released on January 27, 1924, which featured an article of President Ho Chi Minh was handed over to representatives of Archives Department of the Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in an event held in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 29.

The handover of the artifact was occasioned by the 100th anniversary of the day the president first set his foot in the Soviet Union (June 30, 1923 - June 30, 2023).

The issue is a special one that published farewell articles to Vladimir Ilich Lenin, with an article authored by young revolutionary Nguyen Ai Quoc with title "Lenin and the colonial nations" on page 2.

The article was published together with articles of other famous Soviet and comintern figures. As the sole author representing people from colonial nations in this special issue, Nguyen Ai Quoc was then internationally recognised as an outstanding future leader of the national liberation movement in the world.

An original issue of the "Pravda" newspaper (Photo: VNA)

The newspaper was found thanks to huge efforts of the Vietnamese community in Russia, showing their respect for the country's arduous and glorious history and the invaluable contributions of President Ho Chi Minh and other revolutionary figures, as well as the good sentiment and support of international friends, especially the Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present, for the cause of gaining national independence, reunificationand development of Vietnam./.