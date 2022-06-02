“Mechanics and crafts of the Annamite people” meticulously depicts the life and activities of Vietnamese people in professions ranging from craftsmen, traders, and civil servants to freelancers in 1908 and 1909.

The materials, tools, and working methods of Vietnamese people at that time are realistically depicted through some 4,000 paintings and photos.

Along with the book, pictures and documents on the Paris Peace Conference in 1973 were also presented to the National Archives Centre III. These were kept and encrypted by the French side, and include audio from important talks between the two countries during that historic period.

The State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and Nguyen Thiep, former Vietnamese Ambassador to France are the givers of the precious documents./.

VNA