Society Five foreigners captured for illegally entering Vietnam Five Chinese nationals illegally entering Vietnam have been arrested, said Nguyen Van Giao, head of the Long Khot border post in the Mekong Delta province of Long An said on March 3.

Society Infographic Database systems on population, ID issuance launched The national database systems on population and citizen identification card issuance and management made their debut on February 25.

Society Can Tho office to support reintegration of returning migrant women Another One-Stop Service Office (OSSO) was launched in Can Tho on March 3 to facilitate sustainable reintegration of returning migrant women in the Mekong Delta city.