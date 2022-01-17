The golf event will be held at the 18-hole Dam Vac course, Vinh Phuc province's Vinh Yen city which meets international standards. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Relevant agencies and localities in Vietnam are speeding up preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) which is scheduled to be held from May 12 to 23 this year.



According to the General Department of Sports and Physical Training (GDSPT), a delegation led by GDSPT Deputy General Director Le Thi Hoang Yen has paid a working visit to the northern province of Hoa Binh to check preparations for competitions in SEA Games 31's cycling event.



According to the local SEA Games Organising Committee, Hoa Binh will host five terrain and seven road cycling events.



The track for terrain cycling is being built according to international standards. This project will serve not only the SEA Games but also other domestic and international tournaments.



Tracks for road cycling events and other facilities are being upgraded in accordance with experts’ requirements.



So far 162 cyclists, comprising 91 male and 71 female, have registered to take part in the events.



Earlier, the deputy general director also inspected the preparation for SEA Games 31 in Vinh Phuc province which will host Muay Thai and golf competitions.



The upgrading of the 3,000-seat Vinh Phuc Sporting Hall, the venue for Muay Thai event, has almost finished while other auxiliary works are underway.



The golf event will be held at the 18-hole Dam Vac course which meets international standards.



A delegation headed by deputy director general Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet has inspected the venue for the Karate competition in the northern province of Ninh Binh.



A representative of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports affirmed that Ninh Binh will be able to fully meet the requirements of organising Karate at the 31st SEA Games.



The 31st SEA Games, hosted by Vietnam, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and attract around 10,000 participants.



At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, the Vietnamese sports delegation finished second in the overall medal tally, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, behind hosts the Philippines./.