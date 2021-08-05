Preparation underway for US Vice President’s visit to Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese and US competent agencies are coordinating to prepare for the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Vietnam, which is scheduled for August, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at the ministry’ virtual press conference held on August 5.
She noted the arrangement for the visit is made in the spirit of the Vietnam – US comprehensive partnership, which has been growing robustly and practically across all fields in contribution to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and around the world. She added that the specific programme of the US Vice President’s visit will be announced at an appropriate time
The diplomat unveiled that Vietnam will conduct a series of diplomatic activities and delegation exchanges in the time to come. Vietnam welcomes leaders of nations, including the US, to visit the country, she said.
Hang stated that Vietnam follows a consistent external relations policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, diversification. The country is stepping up efforts to deepen relations with partners, especially important ones, toward effectiveness and sustainability, she said, stressing that Vietnam does not align with one country to fight against another.
The diplomat continued to affirm that Vietnam always attaches importance to strengthening relations with China and the US – its two top partners in multiple fields – for the sake of the people as well as for peace and development in the region and across the globe./.