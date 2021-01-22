Politics Military officers promoted to rank of Senior Lieutenant General Deputy Ministers of National Defence Nguyen Tan Cuong and Vo Minh Luong have been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.

Politics Top leader receives credentials of new ambassadors of Spain, Iran, Philippines The new ambassadors of Spain, Iran, and the Philippines to Vietnam presented their credentials to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on January 22.

Politics Sixth Party Congress: Initiating and leading renewal process In the spirit of “looking straight at the truth, evaluating the truth properly and speaking the truth”, the sixth National Party Congress affirmed the determination to reform the Party’s leadership in the spirit of revolution and science.