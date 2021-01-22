Preparations for 13th National Party Congress basically completed
Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on January 22 inspected the preparations for the 13th National Party Congress, which is scheduled to begin next week at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi.
Vuong, who is also head of the organising board of the congress, supervised the rehearsal of flag-salute ceremony, music performance, film screening and taking photos of congress delegates.
The Party official was reported that all the preparations for the congress have been basically completed, from security to logistics and reception.
A representative of the security and safety subcommittee said security for delegates and guests has been ensured strictly and at the highest level.
According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, 68 out of 98 international agencies in Vietnam have registered to attend the congress, with 36 ambassadors, 17 chargé d'affaires ad interim, seven deputy ambassadors, three diplomats, and six representatives of international organisations.
In his remarks, Vuong asked relevant agencies to further raise the sense of responsibility to complete their assigned tasks.
The official ordered more attention to rerouting traffic to facilitate the travel of delegates and people as the Lunar New Year (Tet) is approaching.
There should be no mistakes to ensure the success of the congress, he said, calling for joint efforts of the entire Party and people for the upcoming important political event./.
Relevant forces guide delegations to the mausoleum to visit President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A rehearsal of the military music team (VNA Photo)
Traffic police officers lead delegations from the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to the National Convention Centre. (Photo: VNA)