Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the meeting (Photo: Pasaxon)

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone chaired a meeting in Vientiane on August 10 on preparations for the country’s 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship.

During the meeting, Lao officials and relevant ministries reviewed agendas, accommodations, and transportation for delegates to the ASEAN Summit and related meetings that are scheduled to be held in Laos in 2024.

Laos is set to take over the ASEAN Chair from Indonesia at an official ceremony slated to take place within the framework of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings held from September 4-7 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone asked ministries and agencies to make more detailed and effective arrangements to ensure Laos successfully assumes the role of ASEAN Chair by 2024.



This will be the third time Laos holds the ASEAN Chair. Laos was previously the Chair of ASEAN in 2004 and in 2016./.