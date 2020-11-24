Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs a recent meeting with ministries and sectors to review Vietnam-Laos cooperation and discuss preparations for the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee (Photo: VGP)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Laos-Vietnam cooperation committee and Vietnam-Laos cooperation committee recently held a workshop to prepare for the 43rd meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee slated for December, reported the Lao News Agency (KPL).

The event was held on November 20-21 at Nam Phao-Cau Treo border crossing under the chair of Vice Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam cooperation committee Khampheui Keokinnali and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam-Laos cooperation committee Nguyen Van Chung, with the participation of more than 80 officials of the two countries.

Delegates spoke highly of the results of the countries’ cooperation in the past year, noting that despite COVID-19, both Vietnam and Laos have exerted efforts in bringing the pandemic under control, not letting it hinder bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also discussed and amended the draft strategy for Vietnam-Laos cooperation for 2021-2030, and an agreement on bilateral cooperation for 2021-2025.

The committees reviewed the bilateral investment cooperation in 2020 and devised orientations for the next year.

They also signed a working document on the preparation for the content of the upcoming 43rd meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee./.