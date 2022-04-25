Hanoi (VNA) – A rowing training centre in the northern port city of Hai Phong has been promptly finalising preparations for hosting rowing and canoeing events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



The upgrade and repair at the centre is set to be completed in early May.



Vietnamese rowers are training at the site to prepare for SEA Games 31. They are doing their utmost to gain the best results for Vietnam at the region's biggest sport event held in the country for the second time.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will be organised in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.

Members of the national rowing and canoeing teams practise to prepare for SEA Games 31 (Photo: Organising Committee)





Rowers focus on physical training to maintain stamina. (Photo: Organising Committee)

Athletes need to squeeze the most out of every minute possible to train. (Photo: Organising Committee)

Competition areas for rowing and canoeing are being completed. (Photo: Organising Committee)

A rower finish training. (Photo: Organising Committee)

Organising Committee