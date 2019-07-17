Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of Defence, speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Defence’s steering committee on ASEAN 2020 held a conference in Hanoi on July 17 to implement a project on organising ASEAN defence-military events in 2020 when Vietnam assumes the ASEAN Chair.According to a report from the ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, the project was approved in April 2018, with leaders of the ministry passing decisions on the establishment of the steering committee and its subcommittees, a plan for the implementation of the project, and a list of relevant activities.Since the beginning of 2019, content consultations for Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN chairmanship have been underway across different levels via dialogue and visit exchanges between leaders of countries involved and on the sidelines of multilateral events.The steering committee has coordinated with relevant agencies of the Defence Ministry and others to carry out preparations in terms of content, communications, as well as training of reception and language skills.Speaking at the conference, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of Defence and deputy head of the steering committee, praised efforts to make early preparations for the ASEAN Year 2020.Highlighting the political importance of successfully undertaking the chairmanship, he stressed the role of the Vietnam People’s Army in global integration and contribution to the overall success of the country in 2020.Vinh recommended agencies under the ministry pay attention to and make suitable investment in preparing for the year, particularly in human resources, planning, and facilities.He suggested the ministry’s topics for 2020 should be based on main features of the country’s ASEAN year theme.He urged relevant agencies to coordinate in communications and training work. The official also assigned the Foreign Relations Department to monitor the operation of the subcommittees and other units and to work closely with the Foreign Ministry in all aspects.-VNA