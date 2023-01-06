At the site (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The authorities of the Mekong Delta province of – The authorities of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 6 held a conference to review a decade of the operation of the Oc Eo - Ba The special national relic site (2012-2022), and announce a plan to prepare a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of the archaeological location as a World Heritage Site.

The special national relic site of the ancient Oc Eo civilisation covers 433.2ha of land in Oc Eo township of Thoai Son district. The civilisation - part of the ancient kingdom of Phu Nam - was first discovered by French archaeologist Louis Malleretin in 1942 via artefacts unearthed in the area of Ba The Mountain, now in Oc Eo township. Named after Mound Oc Eo in Thoai Son district where the relic site was first found, the civilization took shape and developed strongly in southern Vietnam between the first and seventh century.

As heard at the function, over the past ten years, the preservation and promotion of the Oc Eo cultural heritage have progressed significantly, recording regular conservation of exposed relics. They have also actively undertaken land clearance works serving archaeological excavations; and international cooperation in research, promotion and display of items from the civilisation.

Nguyen Huu Gieng, head of the management board of the site, said the UNESCO World Heritage Center has included the relic site on its Tentative List. The list is an inventory of properties which States Parties consider to be cultural and/or natural heritage of outstanding universal value and therefore suitable for inclusion on the World Heritage List.