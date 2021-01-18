Preparations underway for upcoming elections
At the second meeting of the National Election Council (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Joint efforts have been made to prepare for the upcoming elections, heard a meeting of the National Election Council (NEC) in Hanoi on January 18.
It was reported at the second meeting of the NEC that the council has joined hands with the NA Standing Board, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee in the preparation work.
As of January 14, the issuance of documents regarding the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature, and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure has been completed.
Efforts have been made to ensure security and safety for the elections, according to chief of the office of the NEC Nguyen Hanh Phuc. Meanwhile, election committees have been set up swiftly in localities.
The council agreed that an online national conference implementing the election work will take place on January 21.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, also chair of the NEC, asked the council’s sub-committees and office to promptly completed documents and provide advice for the council in this regard./.