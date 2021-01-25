Hotline: (024) 39411349
XIII National Congress of Communist Party of Vietnam
Preparatory session adopts Congress working regulations

Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress attended a preparatory session on January 25, during which they are scheduled to adopt working regulations of the congress.
VNA

  • Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Politburo members, including Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the preparatory session. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Presidium of the 13th National Party Congress' preparatory session (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates to the preparatory session of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates from the Party committee of the centrally-run agencies bloc attend the preparatory session of the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

  • Army’s Party Organisation delegates attend the preparatory session of the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

  • Army’s Party Organisation delegates pose for group photos before the preparatory session of the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

