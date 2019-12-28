According to local Forest Protection Department, the appearance of this stork proves that the area has good habitats, consistent with the characteristics of this precious bird. The locality is also implementing and strengthening measures to protect this extremely rare bird species.

Recognizing the value and importance of this bird, Dien Bien Provincial Forest Protection Department has stepped up protection measures; preventing men from violating Vietnamese laws and international conventions on the protection of migratory birds committed by the Vietnamese Government.

This stork’s scientific name is Anastomus Oscitans. They are listed on the Vietnam Red Book at level R (extremely rare). Storks live mainly in South Asia and Southeast Asia countries. In Vietnam, they are only found in a few localities in the Southwest. When living and food areas change or are narrowed, they migrate to other more favourable places./.

VNA