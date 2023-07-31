Ang village in Dong Sang commune is the core of the Moc Chau national tourist area. During the building of new style rural areas and providing tourism services, local villagers are determined to preserve their traditional stilt houses, turning them into homestays for tourists and improving incomes while retaining the soul of the local Thai people.

Hua La commune in Son La district is building an advanced new style rural area. Some 95% of the commune’s population are from Thai ethnic minority group. Amid changing architecture and planning, local households are still determined to keep their stilt houses. For the Thai community, stilt houses have long been associated with life and culture.

In building new style rural areas and implementing urban development planning, localities in Son La place importance of preserving their cultural identity. This helps contribute to improving the spiritual lives of local people while preserving traditional and unique cultural values.

Son La is facing numerous difficulties in infrastructure development and urban landscape planning. However, it continues to work hard to minimise any loss of the unique identity of its ethnic minority communities./.

VNA