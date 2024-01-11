Preserving the art of coal sculpting
Coal sculpting is a unique traditional handicraft found only in the coal mining region of Quang Ninh province. Products created by the meticulous craftsmanship of coal sculptors have evolved into distinctive mementos for travellers fortunate enough to experience the charm of this region.
-
Producing notable works of art is the Quyet Binh coal sculpting workshop in Hong Ha ward, Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
-
These fine art pieces, predominantly shaped by hand, showcase the dedication and precision involved in coal sculpting. (Photo: VNA)
-
Engaging in exchanges to refine the final product. (Photo: VNA)
-
A noteworthy aspect of the craft is that the majority of coal sculptures are crafted by skilled artisans. (Photo: VNA)
-
Artisans at the Quyet Binh coal sculpting workshop meticulously carve intricate designs, such as an image of a vase. (Photo: VNA)