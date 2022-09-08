The mural street is crowded and exciting, with children of all ages and hundreds of lanterns and toy stalls. The toys all have a similar design based on mid-autumn, while the old shape of the toys creates the atmosphere of a traditional Mid-Autumn Festival in the modern world.

For artisans like Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen, who spend nearly all of their lives maintaining their craft, it seems an even happier time as traditional toys have their place.

To spread a love of national heritage among children, this year, the Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter invited 10 artisans to attend the event and make folk toys along the mural street.

The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 also aims to develop a community cultural space to meet the needs of local people and tourists./.

VNA