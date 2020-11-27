Nguyen Tan Hoang - a Grade 10 student at Chu Van An High School in Hanoi - has been an active member of the “Dinh lang Viet” (Vietnamese communal house) group, which promotes the wearing of the men’s ao dai, for the last three years.

In the 19th century, male students at the Bưởi School, as Chu Van An was then known, regularly wore an ao dai to school, so doing likewise is a source of pride for Hoang.

His attitude is proof that youngsters would feel prouder about the traditional outfit if they knew about its history and value. Experts say it is necessary to promote the image of the ao dai for men.

Given that Vietnam’s national outfit project has been delayed for nearly 20 years, the restoration of the ao dai for men is considered a way of preserving a part of the country’s heritage that may fall into oblivion./.

