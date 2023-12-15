The intersection of contemporary inspiration and love for national cultural values helps designer Trinh Bich Thuy craft creative designs based on tradition.

Combining with the “Gamme Collective” brand in Paris to present the collection, her quilted jacket designs being introduced to the public feature modern, trendy looks but with Vietnamese traditional elements.

The collection uses high-quality materials, completely handwoven by village artisans and embroidered with Asian motifs. However, “Cloud Nine” also brings modern features with new designs, trendy colours, and creative quilting.

The 35 designs in the collection emphasise quilting with floral motifs, old town motifs, paintings, and others, creating unique and highly applicable designs.

During the exhibition, stories about each design, how to make each item, and images of village artisans making the quilted jackets are also vividly conveyed to the audience through a workshop entitled “Quilting”.

The “Cloud Nine” collection is on display until December 17 at the Temple of Literature (Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam) in Hanoi./.

VNA