Culture - Sports Century-old cultural space and traditional crafts in Cu Da Village About 20km southwest of Hanoi, the Cu Da village in Thanh Oai district is renowned for its distinctive cultural space with many well-preserved ancient Vietnamese-style houses as well as traditional vermicelli and soy sauce making.

Culture - Sports Lunar New Year visit to pagodas - long-lived tradition Visiting pagodas during the Lunar New Year festival is not merely an activity associated with Buddhism but it has become an age-old cultural tradition, and an indispensable part in Vietnamese people’s spiritual life

Culture - Sports “Xong Dat” remains cherished Lunar New Year tradition According to traditional belief, what starts well will end well, so the first guest to enter the house after midnight on the Lunar New Year’s Eve is believed to have a bearing on the family’s fortune throughout the year.

Culture - Sports Vitality of traditional outfit Ao Tac, a typical outfit under the Nguyen Dynasty, has a history of about 300 years. Recently, a movement of reviving traditional costumes has been developing strongly with the reappearance of Ao Tac in many daily-life activities.