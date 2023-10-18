President addresses high-level forum on digital economy in Beijing
On October 18, President Vo Van Thuong attended and delivered a speech at the high-level forum on digital economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China.
VNA
Related News
President attends third Belt and Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation
President Vo Van Thuong receives Cambodian Prime Minister in Bejing
President meets with Russian counterpart in Beijing
President meets with Chinese top legislator, Russian President
President Vo Van Thuong leaves for third Belt and Road Forum in China
VNA
Video
President addresses high-level forum on digital economy in Beijing
President meets with Chinese top legislator, Russian President
Statue of Indian literary celebrity Tagore opened in Bac Ninh
Da Nang making greater efforts to protect red-shanked douc langurs
Sea and island tourism gives a boost to economic development
You should also see
Vietnam, Sri Lanka eye stronger cooperation
Vietnam attaches importance to developing its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Sri Lanka, and wants to further promote the relationship for the benefit of their people, President Vo Van Thuong told his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe in Beijing, China, on October 18.
See more
Vietnam condemns violent attacks on civilians: spokesperson
Vietnam strongly condemns acts of violence against civilians, humanitarian facilities, and essential infrastructure, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 18 concerning escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Belt & Road Forum: President Thuong suggests digital economy cooperation pillars
President Vo Van Thuong suggested three pillars for cooperation in digital economy while addressing the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, on October 18.
Vietnam – good model for developing countries: UN Secretary-General
Vietnam serves as a good model for many developing countries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at a meeting with President Vo Van Thuong on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF 3) in Beijing, China, on October 18.
☕ Afternoon briefing on October 18
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Indian sailing training ship visits HCM City
Sailing training ship INS Sudarshini of the Indian Navy docked at Ho Chi Minh City international port on October 18, beginning a friendly visit to the southern metropolis of Vietnam.