Politics Vietnam condemns violent attacks on civilians: spokesperson Vietnam strongly condemns acts of violence against civilians, humanitarian facilities, and essential infrastructure, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 18 concerning escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Politics Belt & Road Forum: President Thuong suggests digital economy cooperation pillars President Vo Van Thuong suggested three pillars for cooperation in digital economy while addressing the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, on October 18.

Politics Vietnam – good model for developing countries: UN Secretary-General Vietnam serves as a good model for many developing countries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at a meeting with President Vo Van Thuong on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF 3) in Beijing, China, on October 18.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.