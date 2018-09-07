President Tran Dai Quang (centre) presents decisions on the appointment of Deputy Prosecutor Generals of the Supreme People’s Procuracy to Nguyen Huy Tien (left) and Nguyen Van Quang (Source: VNA)



President Tran Dai Quang on September 7 handed over decisions on the appointment of Deputy Prosecutor Generals of the Supreme People’s Procuracy (SPP).Accordingly, the post will be held by Nguyen Huy Tien, head of the Department of Public Prosecutions and Supervision over the Investigation of Corruption and Position-Related Crimes; and Nguyen Van Quang, head of the Department of Public Prosecutions and Supervision over the Investigation of Economic Crimes.Addressing the ceremony, President Quang said the appointment reflects contributions by the two officials to the country’s procuracy sector, and urged them to, together with other SPP leading officials, continue providing consultation to the Party and State in the issuance of policies and laws on justice and judicial reform.He also called for joint efforts of the SPP leadership in renewing working methods, Party building and making the procuracy sector strong in all aspects.Newly-promoted Quang pledged to improve political will, professional ethics and knowledge as well as leadership methods, and to work with the highest sense of responsibility to fulfil tasks assigned.-VNA