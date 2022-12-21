Videos Senior officials visit southern Catholic, Protestant followers Party and State officials on December 21 visited and congratulated Catholic dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas.

Politics Indonesia-Vietnam strategic partnership built on solid foundation: Antara In the past nearly 70 years of history, the Indonesia-Vietnam bilateral relations have developed steadily, deeply, and cohesively in various fields with the foundation laid by its leaders, Indonesian veteran journalist Mohammah Anthoni wrote in an article on Antara news agency on December 21.

Politics 78th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Cambodia A delegation led by Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang offered incense at the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on December 21 to mark the 78th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 – December 22, 2022).