Politics Condolences to Philippines over former President’s passing President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent their condolences to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over the death of former President Fidel Ramos.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on August 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 2.

Politics Hanoi to host 21st ASEAN Conference on Civil Service Matters on August 5 The 21st ASEAN Conference on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM 21) will open in Hanoi on August 5 under the chair of Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra.