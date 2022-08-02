President asks Dong Nai to create changes in mindset, action
At the working session (Photo: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 2 urged the Mekong Delta province of Dong Nai to create changes in both mindset and action, and help to spur development in adjacent localities.
At a working session with provincial leaders, the President stressed the important role of Dong Nai and some localities in the southern key economic region in national industrialisation and modernisation.
Dong Nai was one of the first two provinces nationwide that completed new-style rural area building in 2019, he said.
The President also pointed out challenges to Dong Nai regarding growth sustainability, infrastructure, investment environment, urbanisation and human resources.
Given this, the province should set out a new vision, strive to become a worth-living and worth-working locality, seek new momentum and growth models, and focus on agricultural restructuring with technologies, innovations and digital transformation.
Apart from luring foreign direct investment, Dong Nai should facilitate the private economic sector, further upgrade infrastructure and create infrastructure connectivity in the region, Phuc went on.
He asked the provincial Party Committee to raise their leadership capacity, and step up the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.
According to a report presented at the working session, Dong Nai counts 1,500 foreign-invested projects worth more than 303 trillion VND (12.97 billion USD). It is among the six provinces with the biggest contribution to the central budget.
The province’s per capita income reached 118 million VND last year and its economy grew over 7% so far this year./.