Thanh Hoa (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the central province of Thanh Hoa to make comprehensive breakthroughs by 2029 – the year marking the 1,000th anniversary of its name.



Historians say Thanh Hoa took its name in 1029 under the reign of King Ly Thai Tong, the President explained at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his visit to the locality on August 29.



Thanh Hoa’s current development has yet to match its history as well as advantages, with its GDP making up only about 2.5% of the national figure, while its population accounts for 3.8% of the nation's.



Phuc asked the local Party organisation, authorities and people to make outstanding breakthroughs in social welfare, culture and environment, and expressed his strong support for the target of turning Thanh Hoa into a new development pole, along with Hanoi, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh, thus creating a development quadrilateral in the north.



The leader also suggested Thanh Hoa optimise mechanisms and its human resources to grow further, saying the province should build a high-quality university to provide a workforce for itself and other localities.



Economic development should go in tandem with cultural development and social progress and equality, he stressed.



Thanh Hoa was also asked to pay more attention to national defence and security, improving the efficiency of international cooperation, and enhancing cooperation and friendship with localities in neighbouring Laos.



According to a report presented at the meeting, Thanh Hoa’s economy grew 13.5% in the first half of this year, making it among the top five localities nationwide in this regard. The number is expected to reach 11.5% for the whole year.



Its budget collection was set at 40 trillion VND (1.7 billion USD) for the year, surpassing the estimate of 28.1 trillion VND./.